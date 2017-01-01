UFTAA Başkanı Kurnar'dan, Nihat Boytüzün için Taziye Mesajı

Dünya Seyahat Acentaları Birlikleri Federasyonu UFTAA Başkanı Sunil Kumar, UFTAA Onur üyesi, Kamera Reklam Turizm'in sahibi Nihat Boytüzün'ün vefatı nedeniyle yayınladığı taziye mesajında üzüntülerini dile getirdi.

12 Nisan 2017 Çarşamba - TÜRSAB web siteside yayınlanan taziye mesajı ile ilgili duyuru şöyle:



Dünya Seyahat Acentaları Birlikleri Federasyonu UFTAA Başkanı Sunil Kumar, TÜRSAB İstanbul Pera Bölgesel Yürütme Kurulu'na bağlı olarak faaliyet gösteren Kamera Reklam Turizm'in sahibi, TÜRSAB Başkan Danışmanı ve UFTAA (Dünya Seyahat Acentaları Birlikleri Federasyonu) Onur Üyesi Nihat Böytüzün ün vefatı nedeniyle TÜRSAB üyelerine bir taziye mesajı yayınlamıştır. Söz konusu taziye mesajı aşağıda sunulmuştur:



Dear ALL,



I have some very disappointing news to share.



It is extremely sad news that we have lost Mr Nihat Boyutzun, our Hon. Board Member of UFTAA.



What a wonderful person he has been. We have lost a great leader in Mr Nihat, who has been a pioneer in the travel and tourism industry for several decades.



It was his dream to do the Golden Jubilee Congress in Istanbul, and I am happy that, we at UFTAA could support fulfillment of the dream.



We share our most heartfelt condolences to the members of TURSAB and to the members of his bereaved family. Our prayers to the almighty lord, to have his soul rest in peace and to offer courage to his family members to bear this huge crisis.



Yours sharing the grief



Sunil Kumar R : President, UFTAA







